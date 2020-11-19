1 man dead in overnight shooting on Youngstown’s south side

The shooting happened near the corner of South and E. Lucius avenues

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning on the south side.

It was near the corner of South and E. Lucius avenues just before 2 a.m.

One man was found dead after being shot multiple times. He has not been identified.

Police are investigating it as a homicide.

Right now, there are no suspects in custody.

While officers were investigating, a head-on crash involving a police cruiser also happened at the scene. Officers said it is not related to the homicide and will be investigated separately.

