One man dead in Niles shooting

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – One man is dead after a shooting in Niles overnight.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Thomas J. Carr, of Niles.

Niles police said the shooting happened late Sunday night, just before midnight at 109 W. First Street.

According to police, a group of men were causing a disturbance in someone’s yard. That’s when neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

Initial statements indicate there was some sort of prior confrontation between those men and the people who live at the house.

Police said a boy who lives at the house shot at the group of men.

Responding officers found Carr, who had been shot multiple times, dead.

A second man, 19-year-old Dylan L. Hilty, also of Niles, was shot but ran from the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Niles police are now investigating and interviewing the people involved. Roads in the area were blocked off early Monday morning while they continued their investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol helped with the scene. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation is now helping the Niles Police Department and the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office.