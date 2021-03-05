One man dead, another hurt in south side Youngstown shooting

When officers got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and another is being treated for gunshot wounds following a late-night shooting in Youngstown on Thursday.

Youngstown police responded to the shooting on the city’s south side near South Avenue’s intersection with E. Lucius Avenue.

When officers got there just before midnight, they found a man in his 30s dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.

Officers were also told another victim, another man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but the case is being handled by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

There are no suspects at this time.

The Youngstown Police Department is handling the investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact YPD at 330-742-8YPD or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE. Those calls can remain anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest and prosecution are eligible for a monetary reward.