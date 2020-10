Officers found a man who had been shot in an empty lot, next to a car with bullet holes in it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating a homicide on the city’s south side.

It happened on E. Evergreen Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a man who had been shot in an empty lot, next to a car with bullet holes in it. They said he was seriously hurt. He died later at the hospital.

Police have not released his name.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots and called police.

No one has been arrested.