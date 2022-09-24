GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s one last twirl around the dance floor Saturday night at Rolling Mills Bar and Grill in Girard.

Patrons tonight donned their dancing shoes and tapped their toes to the tunes of DJ Carl. Formerly known as Kuzmans, Rolling Mills used to be a Polka dance hall.

It’s been open for more than 50 years. Mary Ann Harley-Sladen said she remembers this spot even before Polka took over.

“I’ll start crying, my family has been coming here since I was 22. Believe me, I am definitely a senior citizen — my brother used to come here, he worked in the mill,” Harley-Sladen said.

She said she’s sad to see it close and really enjoys the exercise and friendships she’s made here. Plans are to turn the space into a car dealership.