The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route 82 near Howland-Wilson Road

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A crash caused a road to close in Howland on Monday.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Route 82 near Howland-Wilson Road.

A pickup truck and Sedan were involved. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 82 was closed in the westbound lane. They have reopened one lane for traffic.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating.