KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Patrol (OSP) is investigating a fatal crash in Kinsman Township early Friday morning.

Troopers said that the crash happened on State Route 5 in Kinsman Township just before 12:30 a.m.

OSP confirmed that one person was killed in the crash. The victim was identified by OSP as Ashley Riley, 36, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Reports said that vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and then went around a curve. The vehicle then went behind a guardrail, down an embankment, and struck a utility pole. The vehicle overturned and caught fire.

OSP said that the car was on its roof and fully engulfed in flames. Reports said that the victim was unable to make it out of the vehicle.

The Kinsman Township Fire Department, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) were all on scene. Reports said that the roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours and has since reopened. The crash remains under investigation.