YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was involved in a rollover crash on the North side of Youngstown Monday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Logan and Saranac avenues around 3 a.m., according to Youngstown police.

When police arrived on scene, there was an SUV on its side and the driver was standing outside of the vehicle.

No one was taken to the hospital, according to police.