YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police officers and firefighters responded to an accident where a truck crashed into a pole Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Wilson Avenue around 5:45 a.m.

Officers said that one person was injured in the accident and that an ambulance was called to the scene.

Wilson Avenue was closed for a short period while they towed the vehicle. One lane will be blocked because the transformer came off the pole onto the sidewalk. Ohio Edison will have to remove it because it sustained some damage that may need to be repaired.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.