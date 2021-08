YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was hurt in a shooting on the 2500 block of Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night.

The call came in around 7:40 p.m. for a drive-by shooting. The person was not seriously injured.

At least 95 people have been shot so far this year, 20 fatally. Last year, 98 people were shot total, including 27 of 28 homicides.