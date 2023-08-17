WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a crash where a car went into a house in Weathersfield Township, sending one person to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Troopers were called to assist Weathersfield officers on state Route 46, north of Prospect Street, around 12:30 a.m.

A red 2012 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Route 46 when a northbound black 2016 Ford Fusion approached it from behind at a high rate of speed. The Ford hit the back of the Honda, and the Ford ran off the left side of the road, according to the Highway Patrol.

The Honda continued northbound a short distance before crashing into the front porch of the home in the 3400 block of Route 46.

The driver was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown for treatment of major injuries. The other occupants’ injuries were reportedly minor.

According to OSHP, no one was in the home at the time of the crash.

The Weathersfield Township Police, Fire and EMS personnel assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.