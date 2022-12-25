Courtesy of the Warren Township Fire Department

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is in the hospital after a garage was destroyed by fire in Braceville.

The fire started just after 7 p.m. Saturday night on the 3400 block Eagle Creek Road northwest.

Five fire departments were called to help put it out.

A second garage started to catch fire. It has some minor damage.

The garage that first caught fire is a complete loss.

The cause is being investigated.

On their Facebook, the Warren Township Fire Department said the cold temperatures were challenging for their crew and equipment.