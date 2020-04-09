One Health Ohio introduces new Telehealth program

(WYTV) – One Health Ohio provides healthcare for people who are uninsured or underinsured.

It wants people to know about a new program called Telehealth.



Patients call the Youngstown office and schedule an appointment — it usually takes about 30 minutes.

It’s recommended you have access to video, like using a smart phone or tablet. A doctor will see you through video chat — just like a normal appointment.

“We prescribe medication via Telehealth. We refill medications. We can diagnose many common conditions simply by talking to the patient,” said Chief Medical Officer Maria Kowall.



You do not have to be a current One Health Ohio patient to use Telehealth. It’s also accepting new patients.