4-year-old dead, four others hurt in Struthers shooting

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – According to Struthers police, one person is dead and four others have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city early Monday morning. According to a neighbor, it was a 4-year-old who was killed.

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him.

The shooting happened at 111 Perry St. around 2 a.m.

Struthers police have not given a description of the suspect yet, other than that he’s a man.

Officers say nothing was stolen so they don’t think it was a robbery attempt, but they are still investigating.

The Youngstown Police Department is helping with the case.