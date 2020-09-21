LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News Daybreak

4-year-old dead, four others hurt in Struthers shooting

Local News

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Struthers shooting

WKBN

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – According to Struthers police, one person is dead and four others have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the city early Monday morning. According to a neighbor, it was a 4-year-old who was killed.

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him.

The shooting happened at 111 Perry St. around 2 a.m.

Struthers police have not given a description of the suspect yet, other than that he’s a man.

Officers say nothing was stolen so they don’t think it was a robbery attempt, but they are still investigating.

The Youngstown Police Department is helping with the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com