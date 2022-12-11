BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man is dead after a one car accident on State Route 46 early Sunday morning in Bazetta Township.

Sean Ganzhorn, 35, of Aurora was driving a black Ford south on SR 46 near mile marker 15 around 1:45 a.m. when he missed a curve. Ganzhorn then went off the road hitting a ditch, two trees and a traffic sign, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ganzhorn died from his injuries on scene.

Bazetta Township Fire Department, Bazetta Township Police Department and Cortland City Police Department assisted at the crash scene.

The crash is still under investigation, but OSP did note Ganzhorn was wearing his seatbelt.

State Route 46 was closed in the area for almost three hours but has since reopened.