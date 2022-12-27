COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead after a late night fire in Columbiana.

Firefighters were called to this home on North Pearl Street near the Cross Court intersection around 11:30 Monday night.

After entering the home, crews on scene say they found the man dead in the basement.

No other information has been released about the victim.

Columbiana Fire, Leetonia Fire and the Columbiana County Coroner’s Office all assisted on the scene.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.