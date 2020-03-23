One dead after house fire in E. Liverpool

The cause of the fire is still unknown

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – One person died in a house fire in East Liverpool Sunday morning.

The three alarm fire happened at a house on the 1000 block Pennsylvania Ave. Saturday night around 9:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, they were advised that someone might be trapped in the house.

According to a Facebook post from E. Liverpool Fire, heavy smoke was coming from a rear room of the home on the first floor. The fire eventually made it to the second floor of the home.

The Columbiana County Coroner and the State Fire Marshall are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Officials have yet to release the victim’s name.

No other injuries were reported.