One critically injured after rollover crash in Beaver Twp.

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Canfield Post are investigating a one vehicle rollover crash in Beaver Township.

The crash happened Saturday around 2:12 a.m. The driver was traveling eastbound on SR 165.

The driver, Brennan P. Toy, 20, of North Lima was ejected from the 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue. Toy ran off the right side of the road, driving into a ditch and overturned multiple times before being ejected.

Toy sustained critical injuries and was transported to Mercy Health by EMS.

According to OSP, Toy was not wearing a seatbelt. Speed and alcohol are possible factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.