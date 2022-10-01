COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 30 vehicles were broken into in one city overnight.

Columbiana Police Department confirmed they are facing over 30 break-ins to vehicles from Friday night to Saturday morning.

A Columbiana Police officer said the thefts followed a path from Hawkins Lane to Apache Lane, and then from Fairfield Avenue to Woodland Avenue.

The officer said all of the break-ins were on unlocked cars. One car was stolen, but it was recovered Saturday morning.

Columbiana Police believe the same group of suspects committed the crime but are not ruling anything out.

Officers are still out on call and investigating the break-ins. Check back here for updates.