AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was arrested on multiple felonious charges after a gun was discharged during a fight in Austintown Saturday.

According to an Austintown police press release, Joseph Hoffman, 18, was arrested on two counts of felonious assault.

Police say two people were injured in a domestic situation where a gun was discharged on the 100 block of Roanoke Avenue.

No one was hit by the gunfire, and the victims were treated at the scene.

Police say additional charges are pending for Hoffman.