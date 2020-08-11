On-screen Metallica concert to be featured at Warren drive-in

Local News

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Friday, August 14

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: AP Kathy Kmonicek

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Heavy rock will be coming to hundreds of drive-in screens across North America at the end of the month, including Warren’s Elm Road Drive-In.

Metallica will be the first rock group to be featured during the Encore Drive-In Nights series, which lets fans enjoy full sets by their favorite bands and musicians from the safety of their car.

According to Elm Road Drive-In, Metallica is recording a full set for the concert that will highlight nearly 40 years of material.

They will be joined by special guest Three Days Grace.

The one-night performance starts at 8:30 p.m. on August 29.

Tickets will go on sale at noon on Friday, August 14. General admission tickets will be $115 per vehicle, which can have up to six people.

For more information and other drive-in locations, visit ticketmaster.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com