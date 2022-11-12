LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — World champion and three-time Olympic medalist Tyson Gay visited Liberty High School on Saturday to talk to students.

He shared the story of his career and gave tips to coaches and student athletes.

Gay, who is a world-champion sprinter, competed in the summer Olympics in 2008 and 2012.

He told students that a key to success — is to stay focused.

“Once you step into the next level and you’ve graduated, and you’re undecided where you want to be, you really have to stay focused because I’ve told them, ‘There’s a lot of men wolves, there’s a lot of female wolves out there in the world, so you have to be careful.’ You know, you have to make sure you have a great team around you and you just really have to focus,” Gay said.

Next, he’ll speak with students in the Youngstown schools.

T..J. Renninger contributed to this report.