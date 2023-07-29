WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The oldest known tree in Warren collapsed Friday night.

There were no winds or storms, the tree fell down without warning.

The massive oak stood tall on the corner of Belle Street and Hazelwood Avenue SE in Warren.

Residents of the neighborhood were alerted by a loud noise. They came outside to see the tree fell in the middle of the street.

The tree was planted in 1776 and was turned into a historical landmark in 1976.

Luckily, the tree did not fall into any houses or knock down any power lines.

The woman whose property the tree sat on said she was sitting in her living room when the tree fell. Though she asked to remain anonymous, she said if the tree would have fallen in the opposite direction, it would have hit her home.

“I feel very blessed, because I don’t think I would be here to this day, because I guarantee I would have been smashed to smithereens,” the resident said.

Crews were working earlier Saturday to remove the tree.