Old warehouse in Youngstown auctioned off

The 23,000-square-foot building sits on more than 2.9 acres

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A vacant piece of old business property on Youngstown’s north side could soon have new life.

The old Superior Chemical building was auctioned off Wednesday. The winning bid was $91,000.

The 23,000-square-foot building includes a warehouse and office space and sits on more than 2.9 acres.

The building was taken over by the Mahoning County Land Bank after the property was foreclosed, and there were no buyers during a sheriff’s sale in 2018.

The steel frame building has a concrete ramp loading dock inside and two wide overhead doors with electric openers at ground level. Several offices will need to be remodeled or could be removed to add more warehouse space.

“We had so many unsolicited requests by people who found out we owned it,” said Deb Flora, spokesperson for the Mahoning County Land Bank. “They were interested in the property, so I thought the most fair and transparent thing would be to offer it in an auction.”

Because the bidders were assigned numbers, directors were not able to identify the buyer.

Based on the success of the auction, the hope is that more business properties will be sold in the future and promote more economic growth in the Valley.