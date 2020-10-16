Old State Theatre mural in Youngstown complete

Bob Barko recently completed his painted replica of the entrance of the old State Theater on West Federal Street.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s been 20 years since local artist Bob Barko opened his Steel Town Studios downtown, and the first part of his “gift” is finished.

Barko recently completed his painted replica of the entrance of the old State Theater on West Federal Street. He and his team had to remove the old barricades to the building and replace them with something he could paint on.

He says the next phase will include a 12-foot-High, 42-foot-long banner depicting his “Here in Youngstown” mural, followed by a dedication ceremony.

