Old neighborhoods and history uncovered in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – People who lived in three neighborhoods in Salem have come and gone, and now the Salem Preservation Society is trying to dig up their history.

Salem Preservation is looking into the Millville, Salem Heights and Hillsdale neighborhoods and the people who once lived there.

“We are talking people from the 30s, 40s, all the way up to today who may even live in the neighborhood now and grew up in the neighborhood, so these people are not young kids,” said David Schwartz, president of the Salem Preservation Society.

There are still people who live in these neighborhoods, but the areas don’t have a name attached to them anymore, and they are located on different sides of town.

Hillsdale is right by South Lincoln Avenue, near the industrial side of town.

“Hillsdale was a little depressed back in the 40s and 30s. It was not a booming neighborhood,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said it has improved since then.

Heading out of town on Route 62 towards Alliance was Salem Heights, which was started as a real estate development in the early 1920s. It didn’t quite take off, but many people still live back there.

“There are some nice homes in there. It’s a large area, bit it’s quite rural,” Schwartz said.

And on the other end of town, heading towards Washingtonville was Millville.

“There used to be lots of mines down there, coal mines,” Schwartz said. “There was a mill down there, too, because Beaver Creek runs through there.”

Schwartz says when he was a child, people knew the names of these neighborhoods. A lot has changed over 60 years, and Schwartz thinks it’s because of how society has changed.

“People have different cares and worries, and they don’t particularly care about what is going on in general. Just everyone is more focused on themselves,” he said.

If you have any knowledge of these neighborhoods, contact the Salem Preservation Society.