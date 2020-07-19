OIU agents issue citations to Youngstown bar violating health orders

The bar has received citations before, once on June 20 and another July 3

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Investigative Unit has been working with local law enforcements and health districts across the state to cite seven establishments with a total of nine administrative citations after receiving complaints of blatant violations of Ohio Department of Health orders in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

On July 18, the All City Sports Bar and Grille received two citations for improper conduct, disorderly activity.

According to a release, local authorities witnessed patrons congregating with no social distancing measures.

The bar has received citations before, once on June 20 and another July 3.

Youngstown Police Department observed numerous patrons standing and congregating with no social distancing measures in place.