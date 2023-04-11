(WKBN) — People across Ohio are gearing up for a different kind of lottery jackpot.

There’s no cash prize, but you could take home some pricey alcohol with Ohio Liquor’s “Spring Bottle Lottery.”

People have a chance to buy rare alcohol, including a 20-year-old bottle of bourbon with an $1,100 price tag.

Applicants must enter a valid Ohio driver’s license or state ID. Military service members on active duty, in the reserves, or members of the National Guard stationed in Ohio on orders are also eligible to enter.

Those interested can enter the lottery at the Ohio Liquor website — the deadline is April 18.