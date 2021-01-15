Ohio’s second phase of vaccine distribution will include those with developmental disorders

Included in phase 1B are people with severe congenital or developmental disorders, including down syndrome

(WYTV) – We are now just a week away from the start of Ohio’s second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Included in phase 1B are people with severe congenital or developmental disorders, including down syndrome.

That means, the week of January 25, individuals with down syndrome who are at least 16 years old will be allowed to get the vaccine.

That is because the Pfizer vaccine is not yet approved for anyone under the age of 16, and Moderna has not been approved for anyone under the age of 18.

This is the only group in the phase that does not require you to be at least 65 years old or a K-12 teacher.

“Just really for our individuals to have the opportunity to get the vaccine at a priority because they really do have other underlying conditions and individuals with down syndrome could be then hospitalized extensively, you know, et cetera. So, really for us, it was very exciting,” said Michele Jones, president of the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

That group of Phase 1B also includes people with other early onset medical disorders like cerebral palsy, spina bifida, congenital heart disease and type 1 diabetes.

The tentative date for this group to be vaccinated in Ohio is the week of January 25.

You can pre-register now through your county board of health.

More more information on Phase 1B, check the Ohio Department of Health’s full informational sheet.