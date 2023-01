(WKBN) – Ohio’s new distracted driving law is now in effect. Starting on Sunday, Jan.1, texting and driving is a primary offense.

Police can pull you over for just holding a cell phone.

The penalty for first-time offenders is a $150 fine or a distracted driving course.

It’s $250 for the second offense and $500 for the third offense within two years.

The law does allow for hands-free phone use.