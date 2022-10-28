COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – How much Ohio’s minimum wage could increase might depend on voters.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost accepted a petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage. The same petition was rejected on Oct. 14, 2022, because of “summary omissions,” Yost said.

On Oct. 20, another petition was submitted and was accepted.

The proposal calls to raise Ohio’s minimum wage to $10.50 per hour in January 2025 and then raise it every year to meet $15 an hour by 2028.

Now, the petition can move forward to Ohio Ballot Board and it will determine if there are one or more constitutional amendments in the proposal.

If the board certifies the proposal, signatures must be collected by voters equal to 10% of the vote cast in the most gubernatorial election. They also have to come from at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties. In addition, for each of those counties, the signature count must equal at least 5% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

After the Secretary of State verifies the signatures, the issue could appear on the ballot in the next regular or general election after Nov. 8, 2022.