Ohio’s county jails seek financial help from state to tackle overcrowding issue

The jail administrator for the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office hopes a proposed capital funding initiative will move forward in the state

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Like many county jails across the state, the Trumbull County Jail is dealing with overcrowding, something Sheriff’s Office officials hope can be dealt with soon.

They’re hoping to get help from the state to pay for much-needed resources.

Inside the Trumbull County Jail, there are 286 cells plus an additional 20 for booking and medical purposes.

“This morning, our jail count was 333 inmates,” said Maj. Dan Mason on Wednesday.

Mason is the jail administrator. He says in his three years in the position, the most inmates they’ve had at one time is 370.

“It just seems when they built this jail 23 years ago, they never dreamt this was gonna be an issue,” Mason said.

With the reality of having to house more people than there are cells, they’re tasked with having to come up with alternative solutions.

“So we put inmates on the floor in what we call boats, which is only supposed to be temporary but any time we have a spike in population we have to do something,” Mason said.

It’s not just a local issue.

Mason and others in similar positions are hopeful a proposed capital funding request to help with construction, expansion, renovation and repairs to county jail facilities will move forward.

“Getting the money to help the counties is very important and that is something we’re gonna be working on. But the long term solution is going to be getting people instead of incarcerated, whether it’s electronic monitoring or it’s halfway houses — that’s where we’re starting to see a lot of the focus is. So that’ll take the heat off the counties,” said Sen. Sean O’Brien.

As the state budget is being reworked for the new fiscal year, the Buckeye State Sheriffs Association and the County Commissioners Association have requested a state funded partnership for this initiative to help county jails.

“At some point, there has to be some answers coming from somewhere and this is why I’m really hoping that the governor does come through with this funding and help us,” Mason said.