Ohioans celebrating virtual Kwanzaa this week

Organizers banded together from cities across Ohio to plan the virtual event

(WYTV) – Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, which is referred to as Umoja.

Instead of planning in-person events like years past, local organizers joined forces with their counterparts in other Ohio cities to form a virtual celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration is called “Ohio Celebrates Kwanzaa 2020: Charting a Legacy” and takes place from 9 am to 9 pm today through January 1.

Organizers have planned events for all different age groups. They say that the same music, community and learning will be present as we see in videos of local celebrations from last year.

Kwame Keuchler, an organizer from Columbus, says the seven daily principles of Kwanzaa can take on new meaning for celebrants after the challenges of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The principles are umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity) and imani (faith).

“December 26th to January 1st is a time of reflection, a time of commemoration, a time of celebration, and even as we do that, to reflect on the past, to see if we held our word by being true to the principles in the last year,” said Keuchler.

Organizers say they have been getting interest from people outside the state. They’re optimistic that people who haven’t celebrated Kwanzaa before will also be able to check out the event online.

“This notion of ‘good, better, best, never let it rest, until you’re good as your better and you’re better than your best’, Kwanzaa instills it in me, it instills it in us,” said Keuchler. “And by living according to these principles, by thinking, by speaking, by doing these principles, we cannot help but to make it better for ourselves and for the world at large.”

To check out the virtual Ohio Celebrates Kwanzaa 2020, you can sign up on this website or search for Gye-Nyame Journey Media on Facebook.