RICHFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Did you know that an Ohio venue was the original home to one of WWE’s marquee events: Survivor Series?

The event was held on Thanksgiving Day in the Richfield Coliseum near Cleveland in 1987. The Survivor Series followed Wrestlemania and 1985’s Wrestling Classic as the third pay-per-view event for the WWE.

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon and his team came up with a concept of having teams of five-on-five elimination matches that could showcase the WWE’s star-filled roster with 50 wrestlers on a single card that featured the likes of Hulk Hogan, Andre ‘The Giant’ and Randy ‘Macho Man’ Savage.

The next year, in 1988, the event was back at the Coliseum before jumping from suburban Chicago to Hartford and Detroit and then again back to Richfield in 1992.

The 37th annual Survivor Series will take place this Saturday, November 25 from Chicago’s Allstate Arena.

In 1974, the Richfield Coliseum opened as northeast Ohio’s marquee arena. The construction of the new arena was driven by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Nick Mileti. The Coliseum played host to the Cavs as well as a number of professional teams such as the Barons of the NHL (1976-78), the Force (1978-88),` and the Crunch (1989-92) of the Major Indoor Soccer League as well as the Thunderbolts (1992-94) of the Arena Football League.

The Coliseum was a regular venue for hosting concerts such as Frank Sinatra, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Elvis Presley, Neil Diamond, Queen, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Ozzy Osbourne, The Grateful Dead, Whitney Houston and AC/DC to name a handful of the larger acts.

In 1999, the building was torn down five years after the Gund Arena (now the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) was built.

1987 Survivor Series Card

Match #1) Brutus ‘The Barber’ Beefcake, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Randy ‘Macho Man’ Savage and Ricky Steamboat versus Dangerous Danny Davis, The Honky Tonk Man, ’Outlaw’ Ron Bass, Hercules and King Harley Race.

Match #2) The Glamour Girls (Leilani Kai and Judy Martin), Donna Christanello, Sensational Sherri Martel and Dawn Marie versus The Fabulous Moolah, The Jumping Bomb Angels (Itsuki Yamazaki and Noriyo Tateno), Rockin’ Robin and Velvet McIntyre.

Match #3) The Killer Bees (B. Brian Blair and Jumpin’ Jim Brunzell), The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and The Dynamite Kid), The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques Rougeau and Raymond Rougeau), Strike Force (Tito Santana and Rick Martel), The Young Stallions (Jim Powers and Paul Roma) versus The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov and Nikolai Volkoff), Demolition (Ax and Smash), The Dream Team (Dino Bravo and Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine), The Hart Foundation (Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart) and The Islanders (Haku and Tama).

Match #4) Hulk Hogan, Ken Patera, ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Paul Orndorff, Don ‘The Rock’ Muraco and Bam Bam Bigelow versus Andre ‘The Giant’, ‘The Natural’ Butch Reed, King Kong Bundy, The One Man Gang and ‘Ravishing’ Rick Rude.