Ohio Valley Railcars collect toys in antique trains for local kids in need

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Valley Railcars and the U.S. Marine Corp teamed up to help local kids in need Saturday.

Small, decorated motorcars were on the railroads Saturday. The 10 train cars traveled up and down the railroad to collect unwrapped gifts for a Toys for Tots drive.

“These became obsolete. A lot of railroads pushed them into the grass, you know, the weeds out back,” said Brian Davis, of North American Railcar Operator Association (NARCOA).

Davis and his team at NARCOA preserve antique rail cars and operate them. Saturday, they operated to collect toys.

“Part of our outreach to the public is to show people how the cars used to be used. It was an event like this Toys for Tots where we collect toys,” Davis said.

Toys for Tots is a U.S. Marine Corp fundraiser that collects and donate unwrapped toys to less fortunate children.

“There’s people in the county that need help, and there’s people that have help to give. We’re trying to bring those folks together,” Davis said.

The motorcars stopped for donations in North Lima, Boardman and Youngstown.

Every toy collected Saturday will be donated to a child in the valley.