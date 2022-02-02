Ohio Turnpike workers ready for winter storm

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hours before the first raindrops started falling Wednesday, crews with the Ohio Turnpike were getting their trucks ready and loading up with salt and de-icing liquid.

Chris Kalis is the foreman of the Canfield Maintenance Garage, which covers about 31 miles of the Turnpike, from the state line to the I-80 interchange. He’s been keeping an eye on road conditions across the state to try and determine what will be falling and when.

“Timing is everything on a storm like this. We are going to have manpower and equipment in place prior to and when it kicks off. We are going to be ready to go,” Kalis said. “We’d rather have the snow than freezing rain, obviously, we can’t treat the road with de-icer if it’s going to rain because it’s going to wash off.”

As important as those driving the plows, maintenance crews are working eight per shift to keep the equipment running.

Although the Turnpike has already issued a ban on certain larger vehicles, Kalis urges those who have to be on the road to avoid getting too close to the plows.

“The plow might have to come to a sudden stop for whatever reason. There could be debris in the roadway or something like that. If you are too close, you are going to hit it,” Kalis said.

Once the storm hits, Kalis said his twelve drivers will work twelve hour shifts around the clock until the road is clear.