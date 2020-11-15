Ohio Turnpike issues limited travel ban Sunday due to high winds

The Ohio Turnpike remains open to most traffic, only certain types of vehicles are restricted

(WYTV) – The Ohio Turnpike has issued a limited Travel Ban from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday due to expected high winds.

The ban will be in effect from Exit 25 (Archbold-Fayette/SR 66) to Exit 187 (Streetsboro/I-480 & SR14).

The limited ban may be extended or reduced as conditions warrant. The Ohio Turnpike’s Engineering Department is closely monitoring the situation.

The Ohio Turnpike remains open to most traffic. Only certain types of vehicles are restricted.

When a Travel Ban is placed into effect, the following types of vehicles are banned from traveling the Ohio Turnpike until the Travel Ban is canceled:

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles;

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

Mobile home/Office trailers.

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Not included in the Travel Ban are passenger automobiles, self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pick-up trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

Also excluded from the Travel Ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of 90 feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than 90 feet.