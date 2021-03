The upgrades will last from 9 p.m. Monday until approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday

(WYTV) – Beginning Monday night, the Ohio Turnpike will be upgrading its technology network to improve customer service.

The upgrades will last from 9 p.m. Monday until approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday.

During these upgrades, credit card transactions may be temporarily and briefly unavailable at Ohio Turnpike Toll Booths.

Access to the Ohio Turnpike website (www.ohioturnpike.org) will also be unavailable to customers until service is restored by 1 a.m.

EZPassOH.com will not be affected.