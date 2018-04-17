Ohio Turnpike Commission launches “W82TXT” video contest

The Ohio Turnpike Commission is trying to get teens to stop texting and driving.

According to the Turnpike Commission, 1,600 people have been killed in the past five years by teen drivers. All of those deaths took place during the “100 deadliest days,” which is from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

To get teens involved, the commission is launching a video contest.

The “W82TXT” video contest is accepting videos from anyone in grades 9 through 12.

Videos should promote the Turnpike Commission’s “Toward Zero Deaths” campaign.

Videos must be between 6 and 60 seconds and have to be submitted by July 4.

There are some other rules, which are listed on the Ohio Turnpike Commission’s website.

Finalists can win prizes like video cameras, iPads and Amazon gift cards.

To help spread the word of the wait-to-text campaign, red thumb bands will remind teens to keep their hands on the wheel and their thumbs off of their phones.

The Turnpike Commission will give them out at all customer appreciation events and to schools and communities along the turnpike.