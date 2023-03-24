BEREA, Ohio (March 24, 2023) – A major winter event is expected to impact Ohio this weekend, so the Ohio Turnpike Commission is issuing a travel restriction.

High winds and rain are in the forecast so the entire 241-mile toll road is restricted for all high-profile vehicles from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25 (High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches).

The following types of vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth-wheel trailers are excluded.);

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga-type trailers); and

All LCV triple-trailer combinations.

The restriction can be confusing so just to clarify, these types of vehicles are allowed: