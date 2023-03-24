BEREA, Ohio (March 24, 2023) – A major winter event is expected to impact Ohio this weekend, so the Ohio Turnpike Commission is issuing a travel restriction.
High winds and rain are in the forecast so the entire 241-mile toll road is restricted for all high-profile vehicles from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25 (High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches).
The following types of vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth-wheel trailers are excluded.);
- Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga-type trailers); and
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations.
The restriction can be confusing so just to clarify, these types of vehicles are allowed:
- Self-propelled motor homes;
- Low-profile trailers;
- Fold-down camper trailers;
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;
- Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;
- Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;
- Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;
- Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;
- Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;
- 2-axle buses less than 40 feet; and
- Buses with 3 or more axles less than 45 feet.