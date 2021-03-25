Ohio Turnpike announces no toll gates by 2023, work projects for Trumbull and Mahoning counties

Bridge replacements and pavement projects take up the bulk of the work

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike announced Thursday that the goal is to remove all toll gates by 2023.

Executive Director Ferzan M. Ahmed, P.E., said there will be significant progress this year constructing much of the infrastructure necessary to modernized the toll collection system.

“Customers have been asking for a modern toll road, and we’re excited that our plan is now underway. In 2023, our new Open Road Tolling system will debut with all gates removed for our E-ZPass customers,” Ahmed said.

Other projects underway this year include resurfacing projects, bridge repair and the construction of a new toll plaza in Swanton, Ohio.

Local projects include pavement replacement in the westbound outside shoulder and right and left lanes from milepost 212.8 to 208.2 in Trumbull County. That project will cost $45.7 million and take two years to complete. Construction on the eastbound side will take place in 2022.

Bridge deck replacement and rehabilitation projects are scheduled for Mahoning County for the Turner Road and Kirk Road bridges. The bridge decks will be replaced and the road widened.

The work in Mahoning County will begin soon and be complete by July 30, 2022. That project will cost $9.3 million.

Also in Mahoning County, pavement replacement will take place from milepost 235.9 to milepost 241.26.

This project will maintain two lanes of traffic into the existing Eastgate Toll Plaza and reduce travel out of the existing Eastgate Toll Plaza to one lane. Construction on the westbound side will take place in 2022. The project cost is $39.9 million.