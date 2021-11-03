Ohio troopers seize $174K in marijuana during traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio troopers made a large drug bust on a highway in Athens County Friday.

Troopers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida plates at about 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 33 for speeding. Troopers said they smelled marijuana and searched the SUV.

Inside they found 116 pounds of marijuana valued at about $174,000, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Ariel Alvarez, 44, of Michigan, was booked into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail on charges of marijuana possession.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com