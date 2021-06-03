Ohio troopers cite thousands for not wearing seatbelt during last week’s initiative

(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol cited thousands of drivers in a seatbelt safety initiative conducted across six states last week.

In Ohio, state troopers cited 4,500 drivers for failing to wear a seatbelt, as well as 138 drivers for child safety seat violations.

OSHP teamed up with state police from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia for the project, which took place May 24 through 31.

Throughout the six states, 9,873 drivers were cited for failing to wear a seatbelt and 470 were cited for child safety seat violations.

In Pennsylvania, 1,332 drivers were cited for failing to wear a seatbelt and 173 were cited for child safety seat violations.

Drivers are reminded that safety is a shared responsibility between the driver and passengers. Each time you get in a car, make sure everyone uses safety belts if available.