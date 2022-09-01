YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — When you’re looking for a job it helps to have someone support you. There are many groups in the Mahoning Valley that will help and they’re doing a job better than expected.

Ohio to Work sensed Ohioans wanted, needed and were looking for work. The state program was started in the final quarter of last year to help them.

“This project was for such a time as this. It was necessary and organizations needed to collaborate as a whole,” said Jeff Magada who runs one of those organizations, Flying High.

Ohio to Work brought together multiple groups which offered free, personalized career coaching, training programs, and connections to help anyone find a career with a local employer, and even help them with barriers to getting a job.

“We have really been hitting it hard, to be honest with you. At Flying High, I can speak from that…We have been doing everything possible know to let the people know about the opportunities out there,” said Magada.

The state set targets for the program. Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley campaign is way ahead of them. With six months to go, it’s 451% above the goal of job seekers served, 179% above the goal of job seekers trained, and it’s ahead of pace to reach its goal for job seekers placed. That’s the most important metric.

“It’s really good that we’re bringing people through the door, but it really is about getting people into jobs,” said Magada.

The program was only set up statewide to run for a specific amount of time and it’s coming to an end. The need is still great for people to find jobs and employers to find workers. The community and social service agencies which have been working together, expect to keep applying the teamwork.

“But all of the organizations will continue to do what they’re doing post-program, and the collaborations I think will just form naturally after it’s gone,” said Magada.

The effort locally was spearheaded by the Regional Chamber and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition but it supports careers in many fields, including healthcare, manufacturing and even technology.

One of the programs which has worked is an employer spotlight. The next one will tell you about careers at Trivium Packaging, which makes aluminum bottles for drinks, and other items. Some of their jobs start at $21 an hour.

You can learn more on Sept. 14 at Professional Development in Youngstown.