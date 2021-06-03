Ohio to hold free fishing weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a free fishing weekend for residents on June 19-20.

It will be the only weekend all year when residents 16 and older do not need a license to fish.

Residents can fish for free in any of Ohio’s public waters, including Lake Erie and the Ohio River. ODNR broke down the best spots to fish for muskellunge, walleye and largemouth in the state, including one right in the valley.

More information, including all Ohio public fishing destinations and limits on the amount of fish participants are allowed to keep are available on the ODNR website.