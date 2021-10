COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will take part in the unveiling of the new state standard license plate Thursday morning.

Ohio has not changed its standard license plate since 2013.

(Photo courtesy: Ohio BMV)

The new plate will be rolled out at the end of 2021.

Gov. DeWine will hold a press conference at the Ohio Department of Public Safety in Columbus at 10 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.