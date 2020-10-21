Ohio teachers union against district-by-district virus plans, wants rainy day money released

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Education Association (OEA) announced Wednesday that they are calling on Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to release rainy day funds to help schools follow CDC guidelines when it comes to coronavirus mitigation.

“Because of Ohio’s unconstitutional, inequitable school funding system that has created huge state and local funding disparities, some districts are able to keep their communities safer than others,” said OEA President Scott DiMauro.“Where Ohio’s students and educators live and work should not determine their relative health and safety.”

School districts across Ohio are receiving funds through the federal CARES Act to offset costs associated with coronavirus mitigation efforts. According to the Columbus Dispatch, schools and colleges in Ohio received $300 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

In addition, the OEA is calling for a statewide approach to govern all districts when it comes to remote learning.

“While OEA appreciates the importance of local control in many educational decisions, the current piecemeal district-by-district approach fails to protect some students and educators from unacceptably dangerous conditions in their classrooms, truly putting lives at risk.” MiMaauro said.

