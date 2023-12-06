PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher from southern Ohio was indicted Wednesday on charges of sexual battery of a student.

Austintown police seek info on missing teen Austintown police seek info on missing teen

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that Caroline Johnson, 36, of South Webster, is charged with three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.

An investigation by Ohio BCI found that Johnson engaged in sexual activity with the minor while working with the Bloom-Vernon Local School District. She was a coach and intervention specialist with the district.

An arraignment date has not yet been set, according to online court records.