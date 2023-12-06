PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WKBN) – A teacher from southern Ohio was indicted Wednesday on charges of sexual battery of a student.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that Caroline Johnson, 36, of South Webster, is charged with three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.

An investigation by Ohio BCI found that Johnson engaged in sexual activity with the minor while working with the Bloom-Vernon Local School District. She was a coach and intervention specialist with the district.

An arraignment date has not yet been set, according to online court records.