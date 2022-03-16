COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court rejected a third set of state House and Senate maps Wednesday night.

The vote was 4-3 with Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor being the deciding vote.

In its decision, the court wrote that resolving this self-created chaos depends on the political will to honor the people’s call to end partisan gerrymandering.

The court ordered the Ohio Redistricting Commission to draw a new set of maps by March 28.

Wednesday night’s ruling means the May 3 primary with both legislative and statewide races will likely not happen. Holding two primaries will cost Ohio millions of dollars.