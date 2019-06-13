Ohio Supreme Court declines to hear convicted Warren killer’s appeal

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Supreme Court declined to review convicted killer Danny Lee Hill’s appeal.

Hill is on death row for his role in the 1985 torture, rape and murder of 12-year old Raymond Fife in Warren.

The motion for a new trial has been reviewed by numerous state and federal courts.

In 2015, Hill’s lawyers said some of the science, specifically bite mark evidence, used in his trial was unreliable. That motion was denied by visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove and was upheld by the 11th District Court of Appeals.

The Ohio Supreme Court previously reviewed and rejected other appeals from Hill.

In the meantime, Hill is arguing that he shouldn’t be eligible for the death penalty due to his mental capacity. That case is set to have oral arguments in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals this fall.